Noteworthy end to Covid restrictions

The Jersey Bounce will be performing on Saturday 11 September

The Live and Local with The Jersey Bounce event will be free to attend following a promise the band made last year to host a live show if their virtual gig – held during the first lockdown – raised more than £1,000 for charity in donations.

The performance by the popular 13-piece band will commemorate ‘music through the ages’ with support from DJ Craig Alder, who will open the event. The gig is due to take place on Saturday 11 September at 6pm and is being sponsored by finance firm Hawksford.

Steve Spybey, Jersey Bounce saxophonist and chief financial officer at Hawksford, said: ‘The band and I are beyond excited to bring people together through the joy of music and say thank-you to the local community for supporting and caring for one another during the pandemic. We hope there will be something for everyone to enjoy and encourage music lovers of all ages to come along and celebrate the brighter times ahead.’

Cherith Fothergill, global head of business development and marketing at Hawksford, said that thanking the local community for their efforts during the pandemic by supporting the gig was a ‘no-brainer’. She added: ‘We have all been through a lot in the past 18 months and now, with restrictions easing, we are finally able to enjoy the safe return of live music and the sense of community it creates.’