‘I’m being terrorised and I am petrified’

Cathy Le Monnier, who has arthritis and osteoporosis, said she has been targeted five times since moving into her home near the Co-op Grand Marché store in February.

In addition to being mocked and abused, Miss Le Monnier claimed that one teenager had climbed onto her mobility scooter and rocked the vehicle, while another snatched and made off with her crutch.

The story of one Islander’s personal struggle with antisocial behaviour by young people follows a marked increase in youth crime, with 282 arrests of under-18s having been made in 2020 – twice the total of the previous year.

Miss Le Monnier (56) said: ‘I keep getting abuse and being terrorised and it’s left me in tears and petrified.

‘I’ve called the police but they don’t seem able to do anything. I’m afraid to go out in the evenings now.’

A group of younger children came to the aid of Miss Le Monnier after she was targeted again earlier this month, retrieving the crutch that older youths had stolen from the back of her scooter.

Even though she had been able to supply names of witnesses, Miss Le Monnier said the people who had come to her assistance had told her they had not been contacted by the police.

The majority of the issues occurred during evening trips to the Roberts Garages shop at Springfield, she added.

The States police confirmed in a statement that antisocial behaviour was an issue that it took seriously.

The statement read: ‘ASB can take many different forms, such as loud or inconsiderate behaviour, and can have a detrimental impact on a person, communities and the environment.

‘Officers continue to work in partnership with other agencies to get to the root of the problem and tackle it together, as ASB does not always amount to a criminal offence.

‘States of Jersey Police takes ASB seriously. We want people to feel safe while enjoying the Island and we encourage anyone to report instances to the police online or by calling 612612.’

Children’s commissioner Deborah McMillan said earlier this month that she was disappointed that the government had yet to convene a meeting involving the police, the Education Department, social workers, the Youth Service and other stakeholders.