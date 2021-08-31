EU claim no warning on closure of breeding area

Environment Minister John Young Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

Deputy John Young made the comments after the vessel, Alizé III, was sanctioned for working in the area.

Jersey’s government has refused to say what, if any, penalty was imposed, on the grounds that it was ‘personal information’.

The JEP understands the skipper was given a verbal reprimand.

Deputy Young said: ‘The order for the bream area was a new one and the EU had complained that we had not given proper notice of it, so there are a number of circumstances that surrounded that. That particular restriction has come to an end now because it is a periodic one which comes into force during spawning.

‘You have still got to go through a proper process of giving notification to the EU and they complained formally to the British government, saying we had not done that. So technically there was an issue there which was brought to our attention.

‘My understanding of the issue at the time was that when it was brought to the attention of the vessel’s operator he lifted his gear and moved on. ’

In June, it was announced that a transitional amnesty period, allowing licensed Norman and Breton vessels to continue fishing in Jersey waters, virtually restriction free, would be extended for a second time, to September.

The move was aimed at avoiding a repeat of the May fishing protest – when 70 French vessels congregated in St Helier Harbour to form a blockade. It has also meant that Jersey boats have been able to continue to land their catches in France and access the European market.

Deputy Young said he was keen not to have to extend the transition period any further but could not be drawn on how confident he was that that would not happen.

‘I can understand how our fishermen feel aggrieved but we are making progress and we are not going to be allowed to have an uncontrolled situation continue any longer than necessary.’