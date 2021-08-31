Dog owners warned to book a vet visit if pet shows ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Lorna Smyth pictured with her dog, Daisy, a shih tzu who died after contracting a respiratory virus

Lorna Smyth said she had been left devastated after the loss of Daisy, her 11-year-old shih tzu, who died after her underlying heart problem was worsened by a virus.

Last week New Era Veterinary Hospital warned Islanders that a canine respiratory bug was circulating in the Island.

They said that if dogs were ‘coughing, sneezing, reverse sneezing and had nasal discharge’, they could be ‘highly contagious’ and warned that owners should keep their ill pets isolated from others.

Separately, the States vet last week confirmed that a dog which died in July was found to have had Covid-19, although this was not the cause of its death.

Ms Smyth said: ‘My message to other owners would be to ring the vet immediately if you think your dog has symptoms and get a professional opinion. We did not know Daisy had the virus and if we had taken her to the vet earlier it might have saved her life.

‘On Friday she was absolutely fine. She always has lots of energy and was her usual playful self.

‘On Saturday she woke up and seemed really lethargic; she was panting a lot and did not want to walk. At the time we were unaware of the virus, so we just let her rest for the remainder of the day.

‘On Saturday evening we went to check on her and she was really cold and still panting. We took her to the vets’, where she was pronounced dead.’

She added: ‘We were told that she had an underlying health problem, but when we took her for a check-up earlier this year she was healthy. The vet said that the virus might have worsened that problem, which contributed to her passing away so quickly.

‘If we had known about the virus and had taken her to the vets’ earlier it might have been different. Dogs can’t tell you when they feel sick and so we thought she might just have a cold, like humans often do. But my call to other owners would be to take no chances and if your dog does show symptoms of the respiratory virus, then to reach out for help immediately and keep them isolated away from others.’

Owners of dogs showing symptoms of the respiratory virus are urged to keep their pets isolated and rested, and to walk them outside only if they do not have access to a garden or private outdoor space.