Covid ‘has made staff issues worse’

Some stores have introduced temporary closures as a result of staff shortages

Marcus Calvani, owner of JB’s Brewhouse and The Lido, and Fiona Kerley, general manager of the Ommaroo Hotel and former president of the Jersey Hospitality Association, have both said that more hospitality training and education should be given to students to help encourage them into the industry, which would help ease staff shortages in the future.

Murray Norton, chief executive of the Jersey Chamber of Commerce, said that the organisation had been flagging staffing issues for ‘many years’ and was working with the government to resolve the situation.

He added: ‘Recruiting from the EU is now more difficult and requires the job to be offered before arrival into the Island, along with work permits and visa requirements.

‘Covid has exacerbated this situation further with many returning to their home country or not willing to return under the many travel restrictions in play.’

Businesses such as The Bar on the Waterfront, Vittoria restaurant and bar in Liberty Wharf, McDonald’s, Costa Coffee and Pizza Hut have all remained closed or operated a reduced service.

Mr Calvani said: ‘There seems to be a bad attitude towards a career in the industry over here. Hospitality is not talked about in schools and it is the bottom of the pile on job lists.

‘This is coming back to bite us and has only being fuelled by Covid and Brexit which has made it difficult to get workers in from overseas. The other problem is that the cost of living is so high over here that we cannot attract people from off Island. Why would you work here when all your money is spent on rent?’

Mr Calvani has two bookings for weddings this weekend at The Lido but has no staff to take charge of the catering and has been forced to do it by himself.

He added: ‘It is a bad situation which has been made worse by Covid and Brexit. We need to start again from the ground up and encourage kids into the industry. If we don’t sort this out the Island will become boring with a dying hospitality industry. It is time for a serious change.’

Mrs Kerley said there has been a lot of pressure on her staff, some of which are having to work overtime.

She said: ‘I think there has been a lack of understanding by the industry as to how busy the back end of the season would be. Now that most Covid restrictions have eased August has been crazy.

‘I think this can be easily resolved with better forward planning for next year and many businesses will be recruiting ahead of next season already.’

She added: ‘However, there is a genuine shortage of skilled workers such as chefs in the Island and across the UK. We need to offer training programmes in schools and also get more students working through their holidays.’

Pizza Hut in Jersey is currently only offering takeaway service on the weekends and Gerry Larkins, general manager of the Jersey branch, said it has been the worst staff shortages he has ever known.

‘We usually have around 30 staff at this time of the year. I currently only have nine. It is hitting everyone across the Island and it has been a really tough period for us,’ he said.