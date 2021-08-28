Local dog found to have had Covid virus

By James JeuneNewsPublished:

JERSEY’S first case of Covid in a dog has been confirmed, the Island’s chief veterinary officer has revealed.

Picture: ROB CURRIE.
Picture: ROB CURRIE.

Alistair Breed has reported the case to the World Organisation for Animal Health, after the animal – which died from other causes in early July – tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in tests carried out post-mortem.

The dog had other underlying health conditions which are likely to have made it ill.

Mr Breed said: ‘It is sad when a beloved pet is lost in any circumstances and, although this dog tested positive for Covid-19 virus, it died from other causes. It is extremely rare to find the Covid-19 virus in a dog. However, it is not unknown.

‘This is an isolated incident. The pet came from a household where there was a person who had Covid-19 and there has been a very small number of reports of Covid-19 virus being found in dogs in other countries in similar circumstances.’

He said there was ‘no evidence’ that pets transmitted the disease to humans and added that it was safe to keep them in the home. He added: ‘In line with the general advice on preventing infection, you should wash your hands regularly, including before and after contact with animals. Please get in touch with your private vet if you have any concerns about the welfare or health of your pets. There is no change to public-health risk as a result of this case.’

News
James Jeune

By James Jeune

Reporter@jepnews

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more here: www.subscribe.jerseyeveningpost.com

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News