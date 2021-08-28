Local dog found to have had Covid virus

Picture: ROB CURRIE.

Alistair Breed has reported the case to the World Organisation for Animal Health, after the animal – which died from other causes in early July – tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in tests carried out post-mortem.

The dog had other underlying health conditions which are likely to have made it ill.

Mr Breed said: ‘It is sad when a beloved pet is lost in any circumstances and, although this dog tested positive for Covid-19 virus, it died from other causes. It is extremely rare to find the Covid-19 virus in a dog. However, it is not unknown.

‘This is an isolated incident. The pet came from a household where there was a person who had Covid-19 and there has been a very small number of reports of Covid-19 virus being found in dogs in other countries in similar circumstances.’