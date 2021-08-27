Third of 16- and 17-year-olds receive first jab

Dr Muscat said the vaccination programme for 16- and 17-year-olds is off to a ‘very good start’

Dr Ivan Muscat said 32% of those in the youngest eligible age group had received their first Covid-19 jab, but that the timing of their second injections was yet to be confirmed, pending recommendations from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

More than 147,000 doses have now been administered in the Island, with 82% of adults being fully vaccinated.

Analysis of hospital admissions between 28 June and 4 August showed that the risk of hospitalisation was around 25 times lower for over-50s who had been fully vaccinated.

Earlier this week, a plan to prevent the chaos seen at the end of the last school term – when hundreds of children had to isolate after being identified as direct contacts of Covid cases – was unveiled.

The updated guidance includes provisions for regular testing, with all teachers and staff members being offered PCR tests before they return to school.

When asked how the vaccination uptake among 16- and 17-year-olds would benefit the students as a whole, Dr Muscat said: ‘It will start helping to protect those vaccinated.

‘Obviously two doses will provide better protection than one dose but, on the other hand, we are talking about young people, who tend to develop a better immune response than older people.

‘They will start getting reasonable protection but, of course, the more people within those age groups who are vaccinated, the better.’

He added: ‘What we want to do is protect as many people as possible, so 32% is a very good start, but it is a start. It is not completion of the programme by any means. We await the JCVI recommendations about the timing of a second dose in that age group.’