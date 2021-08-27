Temporary home for Bouley Bay Dive Centre if plans are approved

As well as plans to demolish the Water’s Edge Hotel and replace it with a luxury home, new proposals to create a temporary structure to house the Bouley Bay Dive Centre during construction of the larger project have been submitted

Under a planning application lodged this week, the centre, which is in the lower-ground floor of the hotel building, would operate from a cabin in the parking area a few metres up the road from the public toilets.

Temporary public parking spaces would be provided to replace those lost.

The latest plans follow the lodging of over 180 public comments on the proposal to demolish the dilapidated hotel, which closed in 2015, and replace it with a large home.

Many of those who have objected to the scheme did so based on claims made by the Bouley Bay Dive Centre that they had not been given any assurance that their business would be able to continue operating after construction began.

But earlier this month the business’s owner, Toyah Tomkins, announced that she had spoken to those behind the proposed new home and had found a solution for her diving school.

The Jersey Light Car and Motorcycle Club, which holds hill-climb motorsport time trials in the bay, had previously raised concerns over the future of its events. However, they too say they have reached an agreement and now support the plans for the site.

A letter, composed by architecture and planning consultants MS Planning, which accompanies the planning application for the temporary dive centre, says: ‘The proposal is to provide the existing dive centre with a temporary location to operate from while the redevelopment of the Water’s Edge Hotel into a single dwelling (including a replacement dive centre) takes place, which is anticipated to take between two and three years to build.

‘As part of that application, a planning obligation agreement has been submitted to ensure the proposed permanent dive centre remains in use exclusively as a dive centre in perpetuity.’

It adds: ‘It is acknowledged that the temporary dive centre will occupy up to six existing public parking spaces. However, to offset the loss of these parking spaces, part of the Water’s Edge car park is to be set aside for between six and eight public parking spaces, as agreed with [Jersey] Property Holdings and Infrastructure, Housing and Environment.’

The letter also warns that the proposed temporary dive centre might technically breach planning policies, but that this should be overlooked due to the short-term nature of the building.

‘The proposal does however have tension with policy NE6 relating the Coastal National Park because it could be deemed to harm landscape character, as it will screen an important public view of the bay,’ the letter says.