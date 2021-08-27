Loganair to pull out of Jersey routes

Picture: Press Association (31546471)

The airline had operated five routes to the Island from Newcastle, Norwich, Isle of Man and Teesside.

Jersey is one of two destinations the airline is scrapping. The other is Donegal in Ireland.

Loganair had also planned to launch an Edinburgh route to compete with easyJet. The Newcastle route is operated by Jet2 and easyJet.

In a statement, Kay Ryan, Loganair’s chief commercial officer, said: ‘To support its industry-leading position in the recovery from the pandemic, the airline has chosen to focus on key destinations and will therefore be ceasing services to Donegal and Jersey from the end of this summer season.

‘Jersey has been disappointing this summer with poor customer demand making the route unviable.’

Loganair’s departure follows the news that British Airways is to further extend its Heathrow services until at least 26 March – a route which has historically proven unviable for most carriers.

BA previously flew to Gatwick from Jersey but moved many of its routes to the hub airport as part of efforts to reduce its costs during the pandemic. A total of 40,000 people passed through the Airport and Harbour last week – the highest weekly total since the Covid-19 crisis began.

In a statement, Matt Thomas, Ports of Jersey’s chief executive, said: ‘The pace of the recovery for Jersey, where our passenger numbers last week were back to 65% of the same week in 2019, is encouraging and far ahead of airports across the UK.

‘At the same time, the marketplace is incredibly competitive. We are naturally disappointed by the announcement from Loganair that they will not continue to serve Jersey in 2022.’

He added: ‘It is a sobering reminder that we cannot take our connectivity for granted.

‘The commercial pressures facing airlines show no sign of easing and so we will need to continue to work at our best with key stakeholders to protect and develop our critical connectivity.’

Islanders can still book flights to destinations on Loganair’s network and travel on a single ticket as part of a codeshare agreement with Blue Islands.