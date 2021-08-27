Full return to the States is expected in September

Picture: ROB CURRIE.

Deputy Greffier Lisa Hart said that she expected the current ‘mixed’ system, with some Members attending the Chamber and others participating online, to finish before the next scheduled meeting on Tuesday 14 September.

Government guidance to work from home has been lifted this week as part of the final stage of the Island’s reconnection plan.

‘We are planning for a full return if things carry on as they are going,’ Mrs Hart said.

The last meeting with all Members in the Chamber took place on 18 March 2020, as Covid-19 restrictions were being introduced. After two subsequent meetings at Fort Regent, the Assembly started to meet virtually in April, with Jersey becoming the first parliament in the Commonwealth to hold a full virtual legislature meeting, with all Members able to participate.

More recently, some Members have been able to participate in person while others used an online platform enabling them to take part in debates and vote.