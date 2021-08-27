Covid vaccination booster programme ready to go

Picture: JON GUEGAN.

Speaking after international research indicated that vaccine efficacy wanes after several months, Professor Peter Bradley said that while the jabs remained effective, a booster programme was being planned.

Yesterday, it was revealed that around 32% of 16- and 17-year-olds had had their first vaccination ahead of schools returning on 6 September.

Professor Bradley, who began his role two months ago and is the new chairman of the Island’s Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell, said it was important to take a balanced approach in the next phase of combatting the virus.

He said: ‘We would anticipate a rise [in infection rates] over the next six months, but we have to balance the fact that the majority of those who are vaccinated will get much milder effects and the need to give people the freedom to enjoy their lives again.

‘Research shows the vaccine has been effective in protecting against serious disease and hospitalisation, but STAC will monitor this very closely and take action if that’s necessary.’

Jersey had been preparing for confirmation about a booster programme during September from the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, Professor Bradley added.

‘We are ready to start the rollout, but until that point the big message is that those who haven’t yet been vaccinated should come forward,’ he said.

Data from the UK-based Zoe Covid Study app has suggested protection against infection after two shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab decreased from 88% at one month to 74% at five to six months, while protection against infection after two Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs fell from 77% to 67% at four to five months.

Statistics from Israel, where 78% of people aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated, have shown a large increase in infection rates in recent months.

Professor Bradley will take over as chairman of STAC next week from Patrick Armstrong, who has filled the role since the early stages of the Covid outbreak.

‘As the pandemic evolves and our public health response moves from suppression to mitigation, Mr Armstrong and I feel it’s the right time to make the change,’ Professor Bradley said.

The Island’s public health function is to be expanded as part of the intention to recognise the importance of health across all areas of government.

Professor Bradley added: ‘Jersey’s Public Health directorate will work to improve health outcomes for all Islanders. The team will be responsible for co-ordinating expert staff from across government, with a focus on keeping Islanders safe from future threats, such as flu and the ongoing pandemic, and apply their expertise to advise how government policies will impact on the health of Islanders.’

Health Minister Richard Renouf said the expanded public health function would receive additional funding as part of the Jersey Care Model to support prevention and early intervention, allowing Islanders to stay well and manage disease at an early stage.