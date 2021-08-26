Petition aims to reinstate Samarès Ward

When the 28-bed Samarès Ward at Overdale closed 12 beds were provided for physical rehabilitation at the General Hospital

By yesterday afternoon, 400 people had signed Jean Lelliott’s petition, which was launched on Monday, asking that the new hospital has all the same facilities, equipment and specialist staff that used to be based at the ‘world class’ Samarès Ward at Overdale.

The ward had 28 beds for people who were recovering from strokes, had had prosthetic limbs fitted or who had suffered some form of trauma and needed physical rehabilitation. Treatment could often take several weeks.

However, last year the Health Department closed the ward and opened 12 beds in the Hospital with shorter stays provided.

Mrs Lelliott’s petition pointed out that the space for patients had been reduced by more than half.

She said: ‘This is not in line with the National Clinical Guidelines for stroke rehabilitation. According to their data, Jersey can expect a minimum of 250 people presenting with stroke symptoms each year.

‘This is without taking into account the patients who have head trauma, prosthetic limbs or any other type of trauma which requires extended care.

‘It is clear that 12 beds are obviously not enough, and we desperately need a fully functioning rehabilitation unit, as we had before in Samarès Ward, in our new hospital. Samarès was world class.’

The Stroke Association used to provide some support to people recovering from strokes in Jersey but no longer operates in the Island and Mrs Lelliott fears that without an equivalent to the Samarès Ward patients will have few options.

She said: ‘Unless you’ve got the money to pay for care – and it can be very costly – you are just left in a wheelchair to rot. It’s wrong.’

Campaign group Friends of Our New Hospital are supporting the petition. Peter Funk of the group said: ‘We are extremely concerned.

‘They have not been able to say how many beds will be dedicated to rehabilitation in the new hospital, or what facilities it will have. We’ve just had a blank.