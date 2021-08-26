More passenger delays expected

Airport director Robin MacRae Picture: ROB CURRIE.

Robin MacRae made the comments after the busiest weekend for air travel of the year so far left some passengers facing waits of up to two hours to leave the Airport due to delays in disembarking from aircraft, delivery of baggage to the arrivals hall and carrying out Covid-19 tests.

The situation has sparked renewed concerns from Unite the Union, which represents airport workers, that the issue could affect the ‘safety and wellbeing’ of staff and passengers.

The JEP has received multiple reports of delays, particularly on Saturday when 19 planes arrived during a four-hour period from 11.45am. Some passengers were held on planes as a result of the congestion in arrivals, including those on a Jet2 flight from Leeds-Bradford who remained on board for more than an hour.

One elderly female passenger fainted in the baggage hall after waiting around 20 minutes in the queue for testing.

Mr MacRae said: ‘In terms of Swissport, who are our main ground-handling resource, they are trying to ramp up but it has to be accepted that there are a lot of logistical challenges. We cannot lose sight of the fact that the pandemic had a big impact on the aviation industry and the volumes we are experiencing here are unusually high compared to other UK airports of the same size.

‘Saturday is always our busiest day during the summer. This Saturday we had 65 commercial aircraft movements and 10,200 passengers moving in and out. When you start to look at the ground-handling resource and the arrivals testing process, it can be challenging at peak times. It tends to peak out between midday and 3pm when we have a lot of arriving and departing aircraft.’

Mr MacRae said that as part of joint efforts to address the issues Swissport were bringing in additional workers from the UK and Ports of Jersey were using Airport firefighters to help turn aircraft around.

He added that during peak times there were around 35 clinicians working in the arrivals testing centre and that it normally only took around four to five minutes to clear the facility.

‘Realistically speaking, we have about another four busy weekends. I think it is going to remain quite challenging until we get to the end of the summer period even with Swissport bringing in staff from the UK,’ he said.

Unite regional officer James Turner claimed his union had previously raised concerns with Swissport, which provides ground-handling services at the Airport for all airlines except BA.

He said: ‘With continued disruption and delays, Swissport failed to use the furlough [payroll co-funding] scheme earlier this year over the chosen approach of redundancies and then attempted to rehire staff on lesser terms, conditions and pay.

‘Unite the Union’s stance remains the same in that we are deeply concerned over the safety and wellbeing of remaining staff, customers and passengers, plus we believe Swissport has now brought in additional staff from other jurisdictions in an attempt to fix an issue they have created.’

A Swissport spokesperson said: ‘The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the aviation industry. Changing guidance and restrictions for travel mean flight volumes are now returning, but fluctuating demand has presented logistical challenges throughout the pandemic. We understand the frustration of passengers at Jersey Airport and we sincerely apologise for the delays.