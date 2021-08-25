Return-to-school plan is unveiled

Marina Mauger, a Jersey representative of the NASUWT, said teachers would be relieved to hear that their safety had ‘become such a priority’

Outlining arrangements for the start of the new academic year on 6 September, Deputy Scott Wickenden said it was important to avoid extended absences that would have an impact upon pupils’ learning.

Requirements for mask-wearing by secondary-school students in communal areas will remain.

But there will no longer be class bubbles outside the school building for primary and secondary pupils, meaning members of different year groups will be permitted to mix outdoors during break times.

Covid testing will form a key part of the updated guidance, with all teachers and other staff being offered PCR tests before they return to school.

All secondary-school students will be encouraged to take lateral-flow tests before term starts, and weekly during term time.

Mixed-year assemblies of up to 15 minutes’ duration will also be permitted, and schools have the option to remove staggered pick-up and drop-off times.

Any student or staff member identified as a direct contact must not attend school until they have received a negative result from a PCR test, after which they will be encouraged to take lateral-flow tests daily for ten days.

Sean O’Regan, group director of education, said contact tracing arrangements had evolved so that it would not be necessary for entire classes to be off school while undergoing testing as a result of a positive case.

The average number of direct contacts for each positive case was expected to be fewer than ten, he added.

Deputy Wickenden said: ‘Throughout the pandemic we have worked hard to minimise any disruption to students’ schooling – when children and young people miss out on school it isn’t just their learning that suffers. It’s also their social skills, and their overall mental health and wellbeing.

‘The measures are intended to create a proportionate response for education settings; it’s much better for children’s education and wellbeing to have continued mitigations and to remain in school than to be significantly restricted and not in school.’

All measures would be reviewed within a month of the new term starting, Deputy Wickenden confirmed, providing an opportunity to adjust the guidance.

Confirmation of the arrangements for the new school term was welcomed by Marina Mauger, representative for the NASUWT.

She said: ‘I think that teachers will be hugely relieved that their safety has become such a priority. The fact that PCR tests are being offered next week shows the determination not to see another outbreak like the one at the end of the summer term.’

During June and July, hundreds of pupils tested positive and hundreds more were forced into the testing programme, with some parents taking their children out of school during the final week of term.

Dr Ivan Muscat, deputy medical officer of health, has written an open letter to parents and students outlining the reasons for the measures that will be in place.

‘Children are at the lowest risk from Covid. However, concerning signals remain about the pandemic’s effects,’ he said, adding: ‘Being in school is important for children and young people’s learning and attainment, and their mental health and wellbeing. Given this context – and the importance of schooling – it is prudent that we maintain protective measures in schools.’