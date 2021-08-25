Fishing infractions see 12 sanctions levied this year

By Ed TaylorNewsPublished:

A TOTAL of 12 enforcement actions have been levied by fisheries officers since the beginning of this year.

The Norman Le Brocq patrol vessel Picture: JON GUEGAN
In response to a freedom of information request by the JEP, it was revealed that the infractions included fishing in a restricted zone, having a boat logbook which was not submitted or was incomplete, having an undersize catch and fishing or trawling in an area without a permit. Officers also caught someone fishing without a licence and operating in a restricted zone.

Although the response did not list the specific sanction for each infraction, it said that verbal and written cautions, fines and licence probation notices had all been issued.

Last year, 29 enforcement actions were issued, while there were 31 in 2019, 32 in 2018, 20 in 2017 and ten in 2016.

Between 1 January and 27 July this year, 46 patrols – lasting a total of 180 hours – took place at sea. They were carried out on board the new Ecréhous RIB – which cost £81,957 – and the Norman Le Brocq, which was recently overhauled at a cost £355,200.64.

The response also said that the Norman Le Brocq required further work, which would cost between £50,000 and £60,000.

