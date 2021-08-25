Drugs seizures rise as borders open up

Of the seizures made to date for 2021, ten were made at the Island’s ports with 132 caught within the postal system

Mark Cockerham, head of Customs, said although the majority of seizures were still being made through the post, the gradual increase in larger detections was ‘in line’ with the easing of travel restrictions.

A total of £765,000 worth of substances has been seized this year at both the ports and through the post. Of the seizures made to date for 2021, 132 were within the postal system, while ten were made at the ports. This included £200,000 worth of cannabis resin, £245,000 of cocaine, £60,000 of heroin, £180,000 of MDMA and £80,000 of herbal cannabis.

Earlier this year, police chief Robin Smith warned that organised crime groups would attempt to flood Jersey with illegal substances once the air and sea routes resumed operations – and that the drugs taskforce had been re-established to combat the anticipated threat.

Mr Cockerham said: ‘We have started to see a gradual increase in larger detections in line with the easing of travel restrictions at the ports, and while no border can be completely impenetrable to smuggling activity we do have robust controls to prevent and detect attempts.

‘At the point that travel activity resumes to pre-Covid levels at our own border and international travel also fully opens up, whenever that might be, we will be in better position to assess exactly what the situation is in terms of drug importations.’

He added: ‘This is something we constantly monitor, not just through seizures but through intelligence sharing locally with States of Jersey Police and other enforcement agencies off-Island.’

A police spokesperson said the drugs taskforce was focused on ‘serious and complex investigations’.

They said: ‘The squad focuses on the areas where intelligence indicates organised crime groups are infiltrating the Island.

‘Our borders are enforced by Jersey Customs and Immigration Service and the postal area also comes under their remit.’