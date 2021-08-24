Supreme champion Jersey cow immortalised on canvas

Dairy farmer Rob Perchard, of La Ferme, with the painting of Ansom May Anemone Picture: ROB CURRIE

A local dairy farmer was so enamoured with a rather special member of his family’s herd that he wanted to record her fine points for posterity.

Last year, RJAHS president Rob Perchard commissioned a painting from Doreen de Gruchy Cox – a Jersey-born artist who lives in North Devon – of Ansom May Anemone, twice judged the top cow in the Island and reputed to be one of the very best animals in the breed.

He said: ‘We know what a talented artist Doreen is and really admire her work. Ansom May Anemone was Supreme Champion over Jersey correct two times and our most successful show cow ever. Such a special cow deserves to be celebrated in this way.’

Mrs Cox, who grew up on a dairy farm in St Ouen and has painted Jersey cows for farmers in the Island, America and Australia, also paints other cattle breeds and livestock, chickens and domestic pets. But Jerseys are her favourite subject.

She is currently working on a small statuette for herself, to be cast in bronze and has produced a range of greetings cards which she hopes to sell in the UK and the Island.

She said: ‘I like to paint Jerseys because they are such beautiful animals. I grew up with them and I used to know a lot of the Jersey breeders at that time. Painting has always been my hobby and I enjoy doing it.’

It was not the first time that Mrs Cox had painted a cow from the Ansom herd.

Mr Perchard’s mother, Anne Perchard, who was awarded an MBE for services to the Jersey breed, presented another cow, Ansom Designette, to the Queen during a royal visit to Jersey in 1978. As a keepsake she commissioned a painting from Mrs Cox.

Ansom May Anemone has passed on her fine breeding to one of her sons, Ansom Animate-P who went to stud at the UK Sire Services in Devon.

Mr Perchard’s son Tom, who runs the herd, said: ‘His semen is being used in Jersey herds across the world, even as far away as Australia so Anemone’s legacy will be a global one.

‘We are very proud indeed as he is the first Island-bred bull to have semen commercially marketed globally for a very long time. It is great to think that there will be Anemone grand-daughters in places like Australia and New Zealand.