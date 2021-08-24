Plan for school return unveiled with more lateral flow testing

School classroom (31532901)

The Education Department has confirmed that once the autumn term starts during the first full week of September, requirements for mask-wearing in communal areas and appropriate physical distancing will remain in place for secondary school students, who will be encouraged to take weekly lateral flow tests.

However class bubbles will no longer apply outside the school building, enabling year groups to mix outdoors at break time. Mixed-year assemblies of up to 15 minutes' duration will also be permitted, while schools have the option to remove staggered pick-up and drop-off times.

Those identified as direct contacts must not attend school until they have received a negative result from a PCR test, after which they will be encouraged to take lateral flow tests daily for ten days.

Teachers will be offered PCR tests prior to returning to the classroom.

Education Minister Scott Wickenden, said: 'Throughout the pandemic, we have worked hard to minimise any disruption to students’ schooling – when children and young people miss out on school it isn’t just their learning that suffers. It’s also their social skills, and their overall mental health and well-being.