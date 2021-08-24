Almost 147,000 coronavirus vaccine doses administered

The vaccination centre at Fort Regent is open for walk-ins every day until Friday this week

The latest data shows that by Wednesday 18 August 71,181 Islanders had received two Covid jabs, equating to just over 86% of all those aged 18 and above.

Another 4,500 people – around 5% of the adult population, had received just a single dose by last Wednesday.

Guernsey revealed the latest data for its vaccination programme yesterday, showing that 88% of over-18s had been double-jabbed, while another 5% had received a first dose only.

During the past two weeks, those aged 16 and 17 have also become eligible to receive their first dose of the vaccine in Jersey, with appointments bookable via the gov.je website.

Anyone aged 16 or over can attend one of the walk-in sessions at Fort Regent for a first dose, as well as second doses for those whose first dose was at least four weeks earlier.

The vaccination centre will be open for walk-ins between 11.30am and 6.30pm every day until Friday, but will then be closed from Saturday to Monday before reopening next Tuesday.

Latest figures from the UK government provide comparative figures for vaccination in the UK nations:

- Wales has double-vaccinated 83% of those aged 16 and over, with 6% having received one dose only.

- Scotland: 77% of over-16s double-vaccinated, plus 12% in receipt of one dose.

- England: 75% of over-16s double-vaccinated, plus 12% in receipt of one dose.