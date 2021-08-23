UK paramedics brought in after surge in call-outs

Gordon Hunt, senior ambulance officer Picture: ROB CURRIE.

A spokesperson for the service says the increase in demand has been caused by a rise in calls from people with coughs and colds who fear they have fallen ill with Covid-19.

‘We believe the calls are being generated through the fear which still exists in the community in relation to Covid-19, although thankfully due to the successful roll-out of the vaccination programme we are seeing very few seriously ill patients, the spokesperson said.

‘The concern going forward is that with further easing of restrictions, alongside relaxation among the public with general hygiene and social-distancing compliance, we will continue to see calls being received for Covid-related symptoms for some time to come. This will be alongside the return to normal volumes seen by our service.’

The majority of ‘Red 1’ and ‘Red 2’ calls – the two most urgent categories – are still receiving a response within the eight-minute specified time but those calling for less serious ‘green’ category reasons are being warned that they may have to wait longer than usual.

Gordon Hunt, senior ambulance officer, said the temporary additional staff would enable an extra ambulance to be put on at peak times and ensure that off-duty staff and those on holiday were not called back to work.

He said: ‘At the moment we have four [UK] agency paramedics and we are looking to supplement that with a further four. They are working along our frontline emergency service and trying to meet that immediate spike in demand we have seen off the back of releasing the Covid pressures [restrictions].

‘The prediction, based on some of the early figures we are seeing, is that once society and community starts to settle back down, we will get back to normal levels and our current staffing base will be appropriate with some fluctuation.’

He added: ‘You have the normal spikes in call volumes – that you would see on a Friday and Saturday night – and we are putting on additional crews there to deal with the growth [in calls] from the pandemic but also that of normal traffic as well.’

Mr Hunt moved to clarify the on-duty ambulance availability figures, saying that they did not mean callers were not receiving a response. He added that firefighters, a part-time intermediary paramedic crew, community first responders and two senior paramedic officers responding in cars could also be deployed.

‘It is not saying that, as a result of there being a breach, there was a life-threatening emergency that did not receive a response. What it is saying is that on that shift at some point for an unknown period of time – whether that is ten minutes or ten hours – we did not have an immediate [ambulance] response available to respond to the call received.’

To provide a quick response to high-priority calls, Mr Hunt said that those calling with non-life-threatening or non-life-changing problems may experience a longer wait than normal. He urged Islanders to consider whether they really needed an ambulance before ringing for one.