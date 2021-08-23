Airline boosts schedule in response to demand

YORKSHIRE-BASED airline Jet2 has added an extra three weeks of flights to Jersey from two UK destinations in response to ‘huge demand’ from tourists and travel agents.

Jet2 operates routes to Newcastle and Leeds Bradford
The carrier was only due to fly from Newcastle and Leeds Bradford to the Island until 25 September but has extended its services until 16 October.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: ‘As a destination on the green list, Jersey is continuing to enjoy a huge amount of demand from our customers and, once again, we are responding quickly to that demand by giving holidaymakers even more choice and flexibility.

‘With more flights and holidays now on sale to Jersey, we know there will be a rush of bookings based on what we have already seen this summer and that is great news.’

He added: ‘With a great programme on sale to Jersey this summer, we are continuing to work with our partners in this fantastic destination to make sure we attract holidaymakers and make sure they have a memorable holiday.’

EasyJet and Loganair also operate direct flights to Newcastle.

