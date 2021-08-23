A ‘worthwhile season’ – but weather hits summer traders

George Le Gallais and Max Linney from Sunnyside Deckchairs at St Brelade’s beach Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

In April, a number of companies operating across the Island’s beaches expressed optimism over the impending summer period, which they hoped would be supported by both locals and tourists.

But despite a four-day spell of hot weather in July, a wet and rainy June combined with a cool and cloudy August has meant not everyone’s expectations have been met.

George Le Gallais, co-owner of Sunnyside Deckchairs in St Brelade’s Bay, said it was still a ‘worthwhile season’ – but that there had been ‘no point trying to open’ on some of the wetter days.

He said: ‘Last year it was Covid that was the problem, but this year it’s been the weather. If only the sun would come out, because on a nice warm day we’d sell out all of our chairs. Last year the locals really helped – we had a lot of people from Jersey and Guernsey, but this year it’s mostly been tourists from the UK. I do think Covid has opened a lot of people’s eyes to how brilliant Jersey really is, so hopefully we get a few more sunny weeks in September.’

Derek Hairon, director at Jersey Kayak Adventures, said there were a few days earlier this month when he had to close due to bad weather.

He said: ‘Overall it’s been ok, but August – as it tends to be – has been extremely varied.

‘It’s not unexpected, but the poor weather can stop us from operating so we’ve still been impacted. We always like to joke that the weather is our most difficult customer.

‘So it has dampened [the season] a bit but as I say, it’s not unexpected and we have seen a lot of local support.’

He added: ‘The other issue is that we do see a few bookings cancelled closer to the time, because plans change or people test positive for Covid – or need to isolate. So there’s been a few things to juggle.’

However, Scott Donaldson, co-owner of Laneez Surf Centre in St Ouen’s Bay, said it had been one of their busiest seasons yet, following an increase in tourism from last summer.

‘The kids and activity classes have also been up by around 25%,’ he said.

‘When Covid happened last year a lot of people got into water-sports, and I think we are starting to see the fruits of that now. The weather hasn’t been great but I’ve been too busy to worry about it,’ he added.

And Sean Kinsella, operations manager at Absolute Adventures, said bookings had been ‘generally ok’.

He said: ‘We’ve got many arrows in our quiver in terms of what we can do – there are lots of tours and pre-booked activities that don’t necessarily need a sunny day to go ahead. We are a seasonal business and we are used to both good and bad weather.’

He added that, to help recover from the financial impact of Covid, the company had launched a coffee shack – the Solshine Cafe – in St Brelade’s Bay.