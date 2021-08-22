Islander appeals to public for help with finding missing home video

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31517148)

Donna de Gruchy found a VHS tape earlier this summer while cleaning out a room and took it to Fotosound to be transferred into a digital USB format. She hoped that it contained footage of her mother, who passed away nearly 30 years ago.

However, when she eventually went to watch the video, she discovered she had been given the wrong one – and found herself watching a recording of someone else’s holiday. After returning the incorrect USB to Fotosound, she put out a plea on social media, asking for assistance with locating the missing tape

Speaking to the JEP, she said: ‘I took it in [to the shop] just so I could find out what was on it.

‘I took my time before I decided to look at it because I thought it might have my mum on it. But, when I turned it on, it was a random holiday video from Canada.’

She explained that the recording she watched was titled Canada 2008, and mentioned the name John Milley, but that she did not know who it belonged to, or whether they had her tape.

‘I’ve given them [Fotosound] three weeks now but they can’t find it. If anyone has seen it, or has had a video put onto a USB recently, please can you check to see if it is mine,’ she said.

Mark Fisher, sales director at Fotosound, urged customers who might have been given the home video to get in touch.

He said: ‘It’s a genuine mistake. We have been in business a long time and we take a lot of care in our work so it is a shame.

‘We are currently in the process of trying to locate the owner, and we have been going through the phone book as well as putting a request out on social media.’