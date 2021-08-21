Scores of musicians join chorus of thanks to Malcolm Whittell

Malcolm Whittell. Picture: TONY PIKE. (31517091)

Mr Whittell came to the Island to take up the post of organist and director of music at St Luke’s Church but his involvement in Jersey’s musical life since then has gone far beyond those immediate responsibilities.

He has worked with scores of individual singers and instrumentalists, and many groups including the Jersey Island Singers, Jersey Music Service, Cantabile, Vox Humana, Cantique, the St Ouen’s Ladies Choir and the Jersey Eisteddfod. He has played the piano or keyboard for the Jersey Symphony Orchestra, and acted as music director for countless productions at the Jersey Opera House.

Highly respected for the help and support he has given to other musicians, he won the Jersey Eisteddfod’s Florence Le Cornu memorial salver – awarded to the person providing the most outstanding accompaniment to a performer at the Eisteddfod – nine times between 2008 and 2019, the last occasion on which the festival was held.

At a special ceremony held at Chateau Vermont, Mr Whittell was presented with a commemorative book containing some 180 tributes from different groups and individuals, embracing several hundred people in total with whom he has collaborated in the Island. The book also contains photographs of many of the groups, and a collection of programmes and leaflets relating to some of the many events he has taken part in.

Philippa Le Feuvre (left) and Debbie Brown with the book they compiled to mark Mr Whittell's retirement (31467900)

It also contains a portrait produced by Philip Ellis – former principal conductor of the Jersey Symphony Orchestra and a skilled portrait artist – with whom he has appeared on a number of occasions.

One former student, who Mr Whittell accompanied on many occasions, summed up the experience by writing: ‘The first time you would put the accompaniment in, the piece would be transformed into a wonderful piece of music,’ she wrote. Among the tributes from representatives of the Island’s churches, is one from the Dean of Jersey, the Very Rev Mike Keirle, who acknowledges Mr Whittell’s ‘wonderful contribution to the ecclesiastical life of Jersey’.

The book has been compiled by two of the musicians Mr Whittell has worked closely with – Philippa Le Feuvre and Debbie Brown. Mrs Brown also produced the illustrations which embellish the tributes.

Mrs Le Feuvre, a former head of music at Jersey College for Girls, explained that the collecting of tributes had begun in January when each group was approached and asked to appoint a co-ordinator to draw together their own comments and memorabilia.

She said: ‘Malcolm is the kind of chap who slips away without waiting for thanks and we thought it would be a pity if he just slipped away at the end of his time in Jersey. At least he has got this,’ she said, adding that the written tributes afforded the opportunity for people to say things which they might not have had the chance to say at the evening held in his honour.

Characteristically for a man whose modesty is well-known, Mr Whittell attended the celebration believing that he was attending a rehearsal at the home of the Jersey Music Academy.