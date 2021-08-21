Condor customer service is ‘unacceptable’, travellers say

Condor Voyager. Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31513062)

Several travellers have recently contacted the JEP to claim that they could not get hold of anyone using Condor’s phone lines or live chat, or if they did, the answer was always unsatisfactory.

A spokesperson for Condor said that staffing resources were still not at pre-pandemic levels and that the end of July had caused significant weather disruption to sailings which had generated a large number of calls.

One customer, Ann Reynolds, was due to sail from Poole to Jersey with her family on 7 August but the crossing was cancelled due to bad weather.

The family were forced to rebook as foot passengers on 9 August and were told that Condor would return the car for them on 13 August.

However, she said that after numerous unsuccessful phone calls and a no show from a Condor staff member at the freight terminal, they finally got their car back on 16 August.

‘We spent the whole weekend trying to get hold of someone after we were told our car would be back in the Island on the Friday (13 August). I was on hold for five hours and the live chat is useless. It makes you angry and you think how can they treat us like this. That to me is not a service.

‘The problem is they have the monopoly as they are the only ones who can offer the service of ferrying your car to another country. If they didn’t then we would not use them again,’ she added.

Another customer and her family were due to travel from Poole to Jersey, on holiday, on Saturday 7 August but were informed on 6 August that the sailing was cancelled due to weather conditions.

She said that she spent much of the weekend on hold to Condor and that the family decided to book flights from Gatwick on Monday 9 August, which cost over £700 for the four of them, after being unable to get onto another ferry crossing.

‘I completely understand that the weather is out of Condor’s control but the processes they put in place to deal with these situations is not. If you look at my call log you can see how many hours and days I spent trying to get through to their customer services due to a lack of organisation on their part,’ she said.

‘Even when we went to the Condor service desk at Poole harbour, the women there said they only deal with check-ins and the only way to make arrangements was over the phone, but admitted I could be on hold for over two hours.

‘It had been a few days from hell, we were in limbo on what to do because Condor had no plan on how to reschedule us. Their customer service is unacceptable and people are being left stranded,’ she added.

Another potential customer, who does not wish to be named, said he had emailed Condor three times to try to book an October sailing to St Malo, but was yet to receive an adequate response.

‘How can Jersey residents plan a trip to France within the next six weeks, including hotel bookings, when we can’t book a place on Condor?’ they said.

A spokesperson from Condor said: ‘We are sorry if passengers have been experiencing difficulties in reaching us.

‘With border and travel restrictions having been relaxed, demand for sea travel to and from the islands is extremely high. Our revised summer timetable from the UK to Jersey and Guernsey has doubled capacity on our high speed ships at weekends and there are numerous instances in recent weeks where we have been bringing 1,600 passengers and 400 cars into the islands each day.

‘Staffing resource levels are still not at their pre-pandemic levels so contact centre colleagues – whose primary role is to liaise with passengers wishing to book or amend reservations – are also marshalling ship arrivals and departures in Poole, Portsmouth, Jersey and Guernsey.