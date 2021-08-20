Patients waiting weeks for hospital release

Picture: ROB CURRIE.

As many as 20 to 25 patients on any given day are remaining in wards when they do not need to be there.

Health and Community Services managing director Rob Sainsbury (pictured right) said that some of the delays had been caused by care providers being forced into isolation during the third wave of Covid-19 cases.

However, he stressed that the situation in Jersey was still better than in NHS hospitals in the UK.

Mr Sainsbury said that care packages for some patients were arranged within 72 hours but ‘we do have some instances where we have had some packages that have been very difficult to fill and that has taken over three to four weeks’.

During a hearing of the Health and Social Security Panel yesterday, chairwoman Deputy Mary Le Hegarat said a number of individuals had raised concerns regarding how long people were waiting for care packages before their release from hospital.

Mr Sainsbury said: ‘We have some pressure in this area. This has also been impacted by Covid wave three, and some of the contact tracing in relation to our care providers has really disrupted the market for a period of time, and we also note that in Jersey we actually come under more pressure for home-care services in the summer than we often do in the winter. There seems to be quite an increase in activity and we have seen that for years now.’

He added that this affected their ability to discharge patients, and that it was an area the department would continue to support care providers in and develop in line with the Jersey Care Model – a new approach to healthcare in the Island that is being developed.

Mr Sainsbury admitted that extended stays in hospital, particularly when there was no medical reason for such stays, could be ‘difficult’ for patients deemed ready for release.

He said: ‘We have around 20 to 25 patients on any given day who are patients we deem medically fit for discharge but who are not able to be discharged at this time. And that’s not always because of home care being needed – it can be a variety of different reasons.

‘We are much better here in Jersey and that shows the strength of some of our care providers but, obviously, for those 20 people, that can be difficult for them and can lead to an extended stay in hospital.’

Of the 20 or so patients waiting to be discharged, ‘not all of those will be awaiting a [care] package’, he said, but would require some onward care.

Mr Sainsbury highlighted equipment, community services and some kind of home-care support as a ‘combination of different things’ that meant medically fit patients could not be released.