Call for Island strategy to help out in refugee crises

Bram Wanrooij speaking at a protest meeting on behalf of Palestinians in the Royal Square

Bram Wanrooij, who founded the Jersey Cares Refugee Aid Group, made the comments after the JEP revealed that ministerial-level discussions were taking place on whether the Island could take in those fleeing Afghanistan.

Making reference to how the government decided not to take in Syrian refugees in 2015 due to ‘legal issues’, he added that if the same problem was raised again this was something that could be overcome if there was sufficient political will.

He spoke after it was revealed that 12 people had been killed at Kabul Airport since Sunday amid mass panic in the city. Thousands of people there are trying to escape the country after it was retaken by the Taliban following the end of a 20-year military campaign there by several Nato forces.

On Monday, footage emerged of two men falling to their deaths over Kabul after losing their grip on a US Air Force transport plane that had just taken off.

Mr Wanrooij said: ‘Time is of the essence and it always has been. It [the Afghan refugee crisis] has never gone away – maybe for politicians and the media. It may have disappeared from the front pages but the problem never disappeared.

‘We need to develop a sustainable long-term strategy so we have something in place to allow us to respond to these sorts of things straight away.

‘If Jersey’s government is only talking about Afghanistan now, then we will always be too late. If we do not have a long-term strategy we will just be sticking our heads in the sand.’

Mr Wanrooij added that he disagreed with people who said that Jersey did not have the means to take in refugees and called on the Island’s government to step up.

‘Of course Jersey should play a role – it is a wealthy Island and there are lots of empty houses around that people are speculating on.

‘You will get some people that will say “We have our own housing crisis and domestic problems” but in reality that is the same for every jurisdiction. We can do it and we should be doing it.’

In 2015, terrorist group ISIS began an uprising in Syria, carrying out countless executions, destroying schools and refusing to honour basic human rights.

In response, Jersey’s government began discussing the possibility of taking in some refugees who had fled the country in fear for their lives.

However, months later, ministers announced that the Island would be unable to take any. It was feared that if Jersey did take in some Syrians then refugees from other countries may launch legal action on the grounds of discrimination if they were refused entry.

Mr Wanrooij said that Jersey had previously resolved legal issues before and there was no reason why it could not be done again.

‘It all has to do with political will. You find that this sort of thing is not a problem when Jersey is dealing with legal issues in its international finance industry or another global challenge which could benefit certain people in Jersey.

‘There are always legal issues if you engage with the international community but on a humanistic level there must be ways in which these issues can be overcome.’

Meanwhile, Lord Alf Dubs, who has previously called on Jersey to play its part in rehousing refugees, says he is confident the Island will, this time, find a solution.

Lord Dubs is himself a refugee, being one of 669 Czech, mainly Jewish, children who were evacuated from Prague in 1939 ahead of the arrival of the Nazis. He was six years old at the time.

Speaking to the JEP after attending a debate on Afghanistan in the House of Lords, he said: ‘I believe we all have a responsibility in this. Jersey may be geographically small in a European context but there is a serious point of principle and it is right that all of us should respond to show our humanitarian principles,’ he said.

‘I am confident Jersey will meet this challenge and take in a small number of refugees from Afghanistan. It would set an important example which would in turn influence the European countries.’

International Development Minister Carolyn Labey, said the Jersey Overseas Aid Commission was working to see how it could help those affected by the crisis.

‘Jersey Overseas Aid is closely monitoring the situation and is in direct contact with its humanitarian partners on the ground, including UNHCR [the United Nations refugee agency], the Red Cross and UNICEF, to ascertain where the needs are greatest and to ensure Jersey’s support is as effective as possible,’ she said.