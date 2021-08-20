Bailiff’s Silver Seal given to Gary Burgess

Gary Burgess said it was 'an honour' it to receive the award Picture: ROB CURRIE.

Mr Burgess, who recently announced that he was stepping back from his media work to focus on his health after receiving a terminal-cancer diagnosis last year, was set to be awarded the Bailiff’s Silver Seal in the presence of the Lieutenant-Governor Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton and a small number of guests.

The ceremony is taking place at the Bailiff’s Chambers. It is the first time the award has been presented by the present Bailiff Timothy Le Cocq. The award often goes to politicians, diplomats and members of the community in a particular field or profession.

Mr Le Cocq said: ‘Gary has been a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic. He is well respected for his rigour in holding those in authority to account with his questions, and his ability to explain complex matters in a way that is readily understood.

‘This has been reassuring to people in a difficult time and he has been and is a trusted voice. He is also respected for his accuracy and pursuit of the facts throughout his journalistic career.

‘His love for the Island he has chosen as his home is obvious and unquestioned.

‘As Gary has now taken the decision to step back from work due to his personal circumstances, I thought that it would be appropriate to present the silver seal to him to reflect his contribution to Island life and the profession of journalism.’

Mr Burgess said: ‘As somebody who uses words as a key tool of my trade, I find myself struggling to find the right ones to express both what a surprise and what an honour it is to receive this award.

‘It has been a pure privilege to try to be a useful guide to the unprecedented events of the past 18 months through my reporting on TV, in print and online.

‘The kindness of Islanders throughout and particularly in recent days as I pare back my work is overwhelming.