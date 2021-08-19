Warning issued over canine respiratory bug in the Island

If your dog shows symptoms keep it isolated, quiet and rested

A Jersey veterimary practice is warning that if your dog shows symptoms of ‘coughing, sneezing, reverse sneezing and nasal discharge’, then they could be ‘highly contagious’.

New Era Veterinary Hospital posted on social media yesterday, to highlight a ‘canine respiratory bug doing the rounds at the moment’.

In the post, they warned: ‘It is highly contagious, if you suspect your dog has this then please keep them isolated from other dogs (don’t walk them outside the house unless you have no garden), quiet and rested and if you have to make an appointment with us, please keep your dog in the car in in carpark and we will see you outside.

‘If your dog has been, or might have, been in contact with a infected dog please do the responsible thing and do not attend any training classes, and make us aware of this if you have an appointment, again we will see you but outside to prevent passing this on to other patients.’