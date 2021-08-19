‘New to the market’ e-bus undergoing trials

The Higer Steed, a single-decker electric bus, is currently being trialled by LibertyBus Picture: James Jeune

LibertyBus’s director, Kevin Hart, said that the Higer Steed – a single-decker which was recently tested in Guernsey – was being assessed ‘for a few days’ to assess its suitability for Jersey’s roads.

He said: ‘We are testing it for manoeuvrability and range, to establish whether it could be a viable option for future use. We have to make sure that it is right [for us] and what routes it would take – there are a lot of questions we need to ask before we introduce it on our roads.’

He added that a single bus cost in the region of £250,000, and that there was no set date as to when a decision would be reached on its use.

This is not the first time the company has trialled an electric bus. In 2019, a double decker was brought over on a trial basis – but broke down on a number of occasions. Mr Hart said it was also unable to operate at a sufficient range due to battery life issues.

When asked why the Higer Steed was being looked at, he said: ‘It is new to the market, and there has been nothing of the right size available until now.’