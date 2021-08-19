More aircraft are added to the air display line-up

The Bronco light attack and observation aircraft Picture: ROB CURRIE

Deputy Mike Higgins said the Island’s display on 9 September would have a line-up – including the returning Red Arrows – that surpassed any other event in the British Isles in 2021 and would be second only to the Sanicole air show in Belgium, which also takes place next month.

The latest additions to the schedule for the Jersey event are:

- The Starlings Aerobatic Team, featuring extreme solo and formation displays by former British aerobatic champions Michael Pickin and Tom Cassell.

- The Bréguet Br.1050 Alizé, a French carrier-based anti-submarine warfare aircraft developed in the 1950s.

- The North American Rockwell OV-10 Bronco, an American twin-turboprop light attack and observation aircraft which was developed in the 1960s as a special aircraft for counter-insurgency combat.