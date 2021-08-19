More aircraft are added to the air display line-up

NewsPublished:

AN extreme aerobatic team and two more aircraft have been added to Jersey’s International Display, boosting what the organiser has described as the second-best line-up of any air show in Europe in 2021.

The Bronco light attack and observation aircraft Picture: ROB CURRIE
Deputy Mike Higgins said the Island’s display on 9 September would have a line-up – including the returning Red Arrows – that surpassed any other event in the British Isles in 2021 and would be second only to the Sanicole air show in Belgium, which also takes place next month.

The latest additions to the schedule for the Jersey event are:

- The Starlings Aerobatic Team, featuring extreme solo and formation displays by former British aerobatic champions Michael Pickin and Tom Cassell.

- The Bréguet Br.1050 Alizé, a French carrier-based anti-submarine warfare aircraft developed in the 1950s.

- The North American Rockwell OV-10 Bronco, an American twin-turboprop light attack and observation aircraft which was developed in the 1960s as a special aircraft for counter-insurgency combat.

Deputy Higgins said he had been working closely with the Bailiff’s Panel to gain approval for the show to take place, and hoped this would be achieved following next week’s emergency planning exercise for the event.

