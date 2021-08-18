Major Ports marina project expected to cost £3.5 million

The guide piles and pontoons in St Helier Marina are at the end of their serviceable life Picture: ROB CURRIE

Up to £3.5 million is being invested in the project, which will see the removal and replacement of the guide piles and pontoons that are at the end of their serviceable life.

Jersey’s harbourmaster, Captain Bill Sadler, said it was ‘inevitable’ that there would be some disruption to boat owners, but the overall benefits outweighed this.

Mr Sadler said: ‘We have consulted and engaged extensively with local boat owners, marine traders and yacht clubs who have helped us consider the options and design layouts. We welcomed their feedback and the final solution was that the existing layout of St Helier was the preferred most ergonomic option and was overwhelmingly supported by them.’

The water in the marina will be drained to a lower level so that the work can be carried out – meaning some vessels will be temporarily relocated to other berths, moorings or storage ashore.

Mr Sadler said: ‘It’s inevitable that with such a large project there will be some disruption and impact on our boat owners in this marina, but the overall benefits once completed we believe will far outweigh this temporary disruption.’

Ports of Jersey chief executive Matt Thomas said: ‘The need for significant investment in St Helier Harbour has not changed, as already demonstrated by the work being carried out on the Elizabeth Marina storm gate and the current upgrade to the Albert Pier.’

He added: ‘The much-needed refurbishment of St Helier Marina is the next stage of our broader investment plans for the area and to support our valued marina community.’

The new scheme follows the ongoing £5 million programme to upgrade the ageing Albert Pier terminal and introduce 24-hour -access berthing pontoons.

Pedestrian access along St Helier Marina walkways will be unaffected, however some areas of the New North Quay will be closed at times.