Jersey likely to support Haitian quake relief effort

Deputy Carolyn Labey said the JOA was closely monitoring the situation in Haiti Picture: DAVID FERGUSON.

Deputy Carolyn Labey said that Jersey could once again help Haiti, as it did when an even worse natural disaster hit the island nation 11 years ago.

Previous aid efforts from Jersey saw a total of £196,000 collected after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck in January 2010, killing more than 220,000 people and injuring hundreds of thousands others. The money was used to support the work of the Red Cross (£93,000), Unicef (£93,000) and the Rotary Club of Jersey (£10,000) in Haiti.

Another powerful earthquake (magnitude 7.2) struck the south-west of the country on Saturday, causing many buildings to collapse and resulting in widespread homelessness.

Deputy Labey said: ‘The JOA is closely monitoring the situation in Haiti and is in contact with humanitarian agencies on the ground who are identifying where the needs are greatest and how best to respond. Early indications are that hundreds of buildings, including hospitals and schools, have collapsed with thousands of homes and key infrastructure also destroyed.

‘We expect the death toll to rise in the coming days. I remember the widespread devastation caused by the last earthquake, much of which is still felt by the Haitian population, and I anticipate Jersey will contribute towards the ongoing relief effort, as it did in 2010. We will assess proposals for humanitarian support in the coming days and keep Islanders informed on any decision made by the commission.’

Haitian prime minister Ariel Henry said he was rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed. He has declared a one-month state of emergency for the whole country.