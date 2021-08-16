‘Superficial’ party politics will do little to status quo

Deputy Mike Higgins Picture: ROB CURRIE.

With new political groupings emerging ahead of the 2022 election, Deputy Mike Higgins has said he will not join any of them and instead continue to fight for what he believes as an individual.

The backbencher said that ‘whip’ systems will develop in the parties, where members are forced to ‘toe the party line’ rather than pursue their own policy platforms.

‘I have no idea who will be elected or re-elected next year. I know a lot of people are fed up with existing politicians, maybe they’re fed up with me. We will see,’ he said.

‘But I will be standing and I will be standing as an independent because I want to fight for what I believe in and I don’t want to be subsumed by a party, which is likely to have a whip system,’ he added.

The Deputy said that he believed efforts to develop a party system would have no meaningful impact on the political landscape.

‘The party system is superficial. If you look at the parties you’ll have three or four of them who will be centre right and they will form a coalition after the next election,’ he said.

‘It will be the same kind of groupings as we already have in the States Assembly and what might eventually happen, in four or five years’ time, is that the governing parties will join together and you’ll end up with two main parties, like in the UK.

‘You’ll have the centre-right party, which will always be dominant, and the left, which at the moment is Reform Jersey, opposing them. It won’t be that different to what we have already, where you always know how people are going to vote anyway,’ he added.

Fellow States Member Constable Mike Jackson has also declared he will stand as an independent, claiming that a party system has ‘historically never worked’ in Jersey.

This year two new parties – Progress and the Jersey Alliance – have emerged, joining Reform Jersey on the political scene.

The Jersey Liberal Conservative movement, which may evolve into a party, has also been formed, while it is expected at least one other party will be announced.

Former Deputy Roy Le Hérissier, who served five terms in the States, also said that he felt it was likely that a party system could evolve towards a two-party system.

He said: ‘If there were too many parties, it would almost be gearing toward the individualistic system again, in other words fragmentation.

‘We are attempting to get away from individualism, but we’ll end up with this very fragmented system, if there are four or five parties.

‘We know each of the parties individually won’t have a massive influence but they would if they come in as a coalition. As ever, we’re gravitating in my view towards the centre-right being in government with Reform Jersey as the minority party.’

Mr Le Hérissier said, however, that he felt the party system would enable politicians to be better held to account, particularly under the ministerial system.