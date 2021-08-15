UK award for Nightingale’s speedy build

The Nightingale Wing was never used to treat patients and was decommissioned earlier this year.

The Garenne Group won the Integration and Collaborative Working Award at the 2021 Constructing Excellence Awards in recognition of the complex procurement logistics and fast-paced delivery of the ‘field’ hospital, which opened at Millbrook in May 2020. The awards said the project achieved a never-seen-before level of co-operation between the Island’s skilled but small-scale suppliers and sub-contractors.

Jersey’s chief nurse Rose Naylor said: ‘The sense of community during the construction was palpable, and this award is a reflection on everyone who was involved.’

Marc Burton, executive director for Garenne and project director for the Nightingale Wing, emphasised the pride felt by the company for being a part of the Government of Jersey’s most significant community project since the end of the Occupation in 1945.

He said: ‘Taking a piece of land with no infrastructure and delivering a working hospital ward in just 25 days would be a challenge at any time, not least during a worldwide lockdown. This truly was an amazing example of the construction community of Jersey coming together.’

Mr Burton has also recently been announced as a finalist for the 2021 Construction Manager of the Year Awards, in the healthcare category, by the Chartered Institute of Building.