Jail for man who launched ‘terrifying’ attack on woman in her own home

Marcio Patricio Figueira Dias (31478394)

Marcio Patricio Figueira Dias (42) appeared in the Royal Court yesterday charged with common assault.

Crown Advocate Richard Pedley, prosecuting, said that Dias had subjected the woman to a ‘terrifying ordeal in her own home’ which had left her physically shaking.

The court heard that on the afternoon of 9 January an argument developed between the two and Dias started shouting and screaming. When the woman attempted to walk away Dias grabbed her. He pulled out a large clump of her hair and caused bruises and cuts to her face and arms. Terrified, the woman fled, locked herself in the downstairs bathroom and called the police.

In the recorded 999 call, the woman was crying and told the police Dias had ‘gone crazy’. The sound of plates being smashed, pots and pans being thrown on the floor, and Dias banging and thumping on the bathroom door could also be heard.

When the police arrived, they had to wrestle Dias to the floor, the court heard.

Advocate Pedley said the attack was ‘sustained’ and called for the defendant to be jailed for a year.

The court was told that Dias had more than 45 previous convictions, including drug trafficking, larceny, and robbery in Madeira, and drink-driving in Jersey.

Appearing in court in the Island on the last occasion, in 2017, Dias was warned that if he committed any more offences he could face being deported.

Advocate Adam Harrison, defending, thought a year’s imprisonment was too severe. He called for community service or, at the very most, six months behind bars. He added that Dias was giving up drinking.

Delivering the court’s sentence, the Bailiff, Timothy Le Cocq, presiding, said the attack ‘must have been a very frightening ordeal’ for the woman, and that the court always took such incidents, especially when they had occurred in the victim’s home, very seriously.

Dias was also recommended for deportation at the end of his sentence.