Hopes for a winter free of any more lockdowns

Just days after ministers announced that almost all Covid measures would be lifted on 26 August – Jersey’s so-called freedom day – Dr Ivan Muscat said he hoped any future restrictions would ‘modify normal activities’ instead of ‘preventing them’.

Such a policy would lead to a marked difference from last autumn and winter, when businesses were forced to close and Islanders endured many weeks of lockdown.

Dr Muscat added that he hoped the continued progress of the Covid vaccine scheme, combined with the previously reported rollout of an extended flu jab programme this autumn, would help to mitigate a feared triple whammy of coronavirus, influenza and the seasonal RSV respiratory virus spreading significantly at the same time.

He urged Islanders to receive both jabs, saying that people’s natural immunity to flu and RSV was likely to have dropped due to a lack of exposure to the germs over the past 18 months.

And he said defences against Covid in schools – such as regular lateral-flow testing – were being ‘shored up’ to avoid the problems witnessed at the end of the last term.

As of Thursday, the number of known active cases stood at 475, with six Islanders in hospital.

When asked whether the anticipated ‘winter pressures’ could warrant the introduction of another lockdown, Dr Muscat said: ‘We normally don’t require any restrictions during flu and RSV seasons. We normally respond to them on a medical level and manage to work through the winters quite adequately.

‘This year the principal difference is that there is some additional Covid and maybe some additional flu. If we manage to subdue Covid significantly through achieving a high degree of immunisation – and we do have a significant amount of coverage already – then the contribution of Covid to the other respiratory viruses will be minimal.’

He added: ‘Therefore, it should be possible to work our way through winter with minimal restrictions. We are trying very hard to avoid another lockdown and we are hoping that any further mitigations would not be restrictive, but would rather modify normal activities instead of preventing them.’

Dr Muscat said the vaccination programme had put Jersey in a ‘much better position’ than it was in last December, with 86% of all eligible adults having had one dose and 80% being fully vaccinated.

He said: ‘During the second wave when we had the Alpha variant – which was less transmissible than the Delta variant – we had something like 3,000 recorded cases with an admission rate of 5%, and a mortality rate of 1.2%. We needed lockdown to get out of it.

‘With the third wave – which was due to Delta having a higher transmission rate – we had just over 5,000 cases with only 54 admissions, so that’s a 1% admission rate and a mortality of 0.08%.

‘We did not require lockdown to come out of [the third wave], and so vaccination has really put us in a much better position.’

He urged those eligible for the vaccine to get their jab if they had not done so already.

‘It will really transform their lives, and the lives of people in Jersey, for the better,’ he added.

‘Continuing to vaccinate against Covid, and to include the Covid boosters that are indicated in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation interim recommendations, will further help. We anticipate the JCVI to come back with final recommendations about the Covid boosters some time in September.’