Incorrect Covid vaccine certificates: Public asked to call helpline

Picture: JON GUEGAN.

A government spokesperson said that the issuing of incorrect certificates was down to a data-inputting error, rather than a problem with the vaccine records.

A number of Islanders had raised concerns on social media, with some saying they had been issued certificates which listed a different type of vaccine to the one they had been given, while others said the date of vaccination on their certificate was incorrect.

Several people also complained that they had been given multiple certificates which had been wrong each time.

Commenting on the situation, a government spokesperson said: ‘We are aware of a few instances where Covid-19 vaccination certificates have been delivered with some incorrect data. This represents only a very small number of certificates issued, based on errors with data inputting. It is not an issue with the records kept on the vaccine type that people have received.

‘We advise that if you have received an incorrect document, please let us know by calling the helpline on 0800 735 5566. The information will then be rectified and you will receive a new certificate shortly.