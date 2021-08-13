Fears over winter flu resurgence

Dr Ivan Muscat said the Covid vaccination programme would serve as an ‘important protection against the winter pressures’

Pandemic restrictions, such as lockdown, social distancing measures and mask wearing, are likely to have left people’s immune systems weakened, making them more susceptible to flu and respiratory viruses that are seen each year.

Dr Ivan Muscat said that the Island would once again be offering the flu vaccine to all over 50s, as well as those under the age of 50 who have underlying health conditions, to try to mitigate the threat of Covid combining with other winter illnesses. A similar scheme was rolled out last year as the second wave of Covid was taking hold.

Dr Muscat has urged those eligible for flu vaccinations to get their jabs after a report by the Academy of Medical Sciences suggested respiratory illnesses seen in winter – such as the flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – could make a comeback as restrictions are lifted.

He also said that the progress of the Covid vaccination programme would serve as an ‘important protection against the winter pressures’, but added: ‘We all recognise that in going into this coming winter, it is not just Covid that we need to contend with.

‘Covid activity may rise as we go into winter as the weather will start pushing us back indoors, the schools will reconvene and reconnection is likely to be maintained.

‘But other viruses which have been kept at bay by the restrictions that were imposed on us by Covid will come back this year – perhaps with a bit of a vengeance – because we have not been exposed to them in the preceding season.’

The Island’s remaining Covid restrictions – including the closure of nightclubs, lack of standing drinks service in bars and restaurants, and limits on gatherings in homes – are due to be lifted on 26 August.

Dr Muscat added: ‘Indeed, we did not see any flu or RSV activity last year and neither did other countries. As a result of that lack of boosting of the immune system, there is an anticipation that – with maintaining reconnection and a semblance of normal life – the virus will come back and spread through the population more rapidly and affect more people than before.’

To help prepare for such a scenario, Dr Muscat said flu vaccination would be ‘maximised’ for those over the age of 50 – and those at risk under the age of 50 – in addition to the usual school programmes.

‘I would urge all those eligible within those categories to take up the flu vaccine because it will help them, their family, their friends and the community as a whole,’ he said.

He explained that ‘coincident and consecutive’ infection needed to be avoided, as those who caught the flu would ‘fare worse’ if they were then infected by Covid-19.

‘The other thing we can do about flu is Tamiflu, which is a drug we give to people with flu to reduce the severity and duration of infection. We don’t have, unfortunately, any specific easy-to-use anti-viral for RSV.

‘So we would need to rely on general hygiene measures to cope with that, such as maintaining good ventilation – which we will be pursuing in relation to Covid in any case – as it will help us against all of these respiratory viruses,’ he said.

When asked who was most at risk, Dr Muscat added: ‘As in all winters, those who are eligible for flu vaccination are those who are most at risk – so the elderly. But this year, to better consolidate our response, we are vaccinating those aged 50 and above as well as those with underlying conditions.’