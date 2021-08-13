Air Display ready for take-off as ‘Freedom Day’ draws near

The relaxation of remaining Covid rules is good news for the Jersey International Air Display

After the government confirmed that almost all remaining Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted on 26 August, nightclubs are getting ready to reopen, while pubs and bars will be allowed to provide a standing drinks service and laws regarding mask-wearing and domestic gatherings will lapse.

This week’s announcement paves the way for a number of events planned for September, most notably the Jersey International Air Display on 9 September, and a positive close to the summer events season.

Deputy Mike Higgins, organiser of the display, was delighted by the news.

He said: ‘We have been waiting to see what would happen and now we have the degree of certainty we require.

‘We have been monitoring the numbers and seeing the “spike” of the third wave come down, so we were confident, but it’s nice to have confirmation.’

Deputy Higgins said the display had been just late enough in the calendar to have been able to avoid cancellation, adding that he felt great sympathy for the Battle of Flowers in having to cancel the annual pageant planned for this week.

The news also came too late for other major events such as the Weekender festival and the Rubis Jersey International Motoring Festival, with both events postponed as a result of the uncertainty and potential financial risks.

Two music festivals are set to proceed: Out-There on 11 and 12 September, and Electric Park on 18 September.

In a social media post, organisers of Out-There said this week’s news had provided ‘renewed confidence’, adding: ‘We will put our hearts and souls into making sure that Out-There 2021 is the party we have all dreamed about for the past couple of years.’

Five previous postponements to the final stage of reconnection left many Islanders wary of over-celebrating this week’s announcement, in spite of an overall positive reaction.

Gavin Reid, managing director of pub group Randalls, said: ‘We’ll be very happy to return to normal, although we have been down this road before and in a sense will reserve judgment until it actually happens.

‘Some of our venues have been trading at 25% below normal levels, and this will make a big difference to them.’

Mr Reid highlighted Chambers in Mulcaster Street, St Helier, as the type of outlet that would be boosted – he said the venue had been forced to close soon after a multi-million pound refit and would be able to increase its current seated capacity of 120 to 440 once standing drinks service resumes.

Simon Gasston, managing director of Delta Events, said he was reacting with a mixture of positivity and realism.

He said: ‘I’m very pleased for places like nightclubs and others in the sector who’ll be able to throw open their doors and start trading.

‘Events take months to organise and so I would imagine we won’t see much benefit through the next quarter – I have just had an event in November cancelled, and just hope we get a good Christmas.

‘Many people in the events sector would expect to make good money in the summer which sustains their businesses during winter.’

Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham said this week that ministers would look at whether there would be any scope to extend support measures for the worst-hit areas such as the events sector. Currently these measures are due to run until 30 September.

However, Mr Gasston said it was not realistic to think that events businesses could be trading at normal levels at the start of October.