£400m price tag for developing Fort ‘has never been mentioned’

Assistant Economic Development Minister Hugh Raymond said he had heard figures of £160m or £200m

Deputy Hugh Raymond said that, as far as he was concerned, the cost of redeveloping and revamping the ageing facility was nowhere near that amount and that he ‘does not recognise that figure’.

Mr Parker left his role as government chief executive earlier this year, having accepted a non-executive directorship with UK real-estate firm New River.

The company’s annual report made reference to Mr Parker being responsible for the ‘preparation of a £400m mixed-use leisure, conference and family entertainment complex’ during his time in Jersey.

Fort Regent has long been earmarked for regeneration and the government earlier this year unveiled plans which would see the creation of a multi-purpose venue for conferences, sporting events and concerts, alongside a hotel, cinema, ten-pin bowling alley and a casino at the site.

Deputy Raymond, who is the Assistant Economic Development Minister with responsibility for sport, said that £400m had ‘never been mentioned’.

‘The figure I came to was £160m. I think the Chief Minister may have referenced £200m,’ he said.

He added that the government would seek commercial investment for the project and that the vast majority of the funding was likely to come from this route.

‘Fort Regent was one of the projects that Charlie Parker got himself very involved in. He was very keen on what happened to the Fort and would have been aware of the figures. He never mentioned £400m as far as I’m concerned,’ Deputy Raymond said.

In November last year, controversy over Mr Parker’s second role with New River ultimately led to a vote of no confidence in Chief Minister John Le Fondré – which the Senator survived – and the former chief executive’s departure.

It was initially claimed that Mr Parker had been given permission to take the NED role but it subsequently emerged that he had not received the appropriate written consent to accept the position – instead getting only a verbal agreement from Senator Le Fondré.