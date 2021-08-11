Hornet team urge public not to kill native hoverflies by mistake

A picture showing the difference between an Asian hornet and a mimic hoverfly. (31459468)

Alastair Christie, Jersey’s Asian hornet co-ordinator, said that Islanders were mistaking mimic hoverflies – a native pollinator – for the invasive species, resulting in false reports being sent to him and his team.

‘The vast majority of people are sending me pictures, in which case I am able to tell them to release it – but inevitably some of these hoverflies are getting swatted and killed,’ he said.

‘They are getting caught in the crossfire and ending up as collateral damage, which we would like to avoid.’

There have been 19 Asian hornet nests found so far this year, compared to 29 this time in 2020 and 33 for the same period in 2019. Almost 50% have been discovered in St Martin, although three were recently spotted and removed from the General Hospital.

Mr Christie added: ‘It started a couple of weeks ago, but now every day the number of mimic hoverflies being reported far outweighs the number of Asian hornets being correctly identified. There is a fair amount of misidentification occurring and if we could improve this, it would save some time and save some hoverflies.’

When asked how the rest of the season was developing, he said: ‘The work is ongoing and we have tracking cases in progress. We are significantly down on nests from last year, and we could see some catch-up happening as it is a later season. I am confident we will see fewer nests, although it is too early to tell.’