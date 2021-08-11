A-level results arrive: Islanders outperform English students

Students from Jersey College for Girls after receiving their A-level results yesterday Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

The results, published yesterday, showed that more pupils in the Island achieved ‘good’ or ‘excellent’ A-level passes than English students.

In all, 45.3% of the A-levels taken by Islanders were graded A* and A, compared to 44.3% across the Channel.

Grades A* to C are considered ‘good’ passes, and Jersey students achieved these in 89.1% of the exams taken, against 88.2% in England.

This year, 498 Jersey pupils were entered for 1,361 A-levels. Due to the pandemic, instead of conventional written examinations they were graded according to evidence based on coursework, in-school testing and mock exams.

Teachers decided on the appropriate grades for each candidate and the results were then signed off by the relevant head of department and head teacher. Exam boards carried out quality-assurance checks on the estimates.

A similar system was used last year but was mired in confusion, creating weeks of uncertainty for young people. The teacher-assessment regime had been announced in April 2020, but in August of that year 39% of teachers’ A-level result recommendations were set to be downgraded.

Later that month, in a dramatic U-turn, the UK Department for Education announced that the teacher-assessed grades would stand.

Early feedback from sixth-form departments showed that most of the Island’s students who were planning to go on to higher education had achieved a place at their first- or second-choice university.

And Jersey pupils who took the International Baccalaureate this year achieved a 100% pass rate, with an average point score of 35.17.

This compares to a worldwide pass rate of 88.96%, and an average point score of 33.02.

Sixth-form students at Highlands College also attained excellent results, with more than 90% achieving their advanced-level vocational or technical qualifications.

Many are progressing to university or starting careers in local industries.

Children’s and Education Minister Scott Wickenden said: ‘I’d like to congratulate all our sixth-form students for their hard work and determination.

‘They have faced a range of challenges throughout their studies, in particular the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their learning, schools and families, and these results are a testament to their resilience.’

He added: ‘I’d urge any students who want to discuss their next steps – whether that be further study, going on to apprenticeships, or starting their career – to speak to someone. They can get support from their school or college, or from Skills Jersey’s Careers Guidance Team.

‘I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the Island’s teachers. They have not only supported students on a day-to-day basis over the last 18 months, but they have also adapted to a new way of assessing and worked hard to ensure that students are graded fully and fairly on their achievements.’

Jeremy Field, education liaison and skills coach manager at Skills Jersey, added: ‘Students may want to know more about their options, or their next steps, especially if they didn’t get the grades they were expecting.

‘Schools and colleges are able to offer advice and support, and Skills Jersey is also there to talk through the next steps, whether that’s on or off-Island study, looking for employment, or taking a gap year.’