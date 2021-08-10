Report suggests plans for ‘multi-use complex’ at Fort could cost £400m

The New River report says Charlie Parker was responsible for the ‘preparation of a £400m mixeduse leisure, conference and family entertainment complex’

Mr Parker left his role as Jersey’s top civil servant in March following controversy over his decision to accept a non-executive directorship with UK-based real estate firm New River.

The New River annual report says that, during his time as chief executive of the Island’s government, Mr Parker was responsible for the ‘preparation of a £400m mixed-use leisure, conference and family entertainment complex’.

The government announced earlier this year plans to redevelop Fort Regent into a multi-purpose venue for conferences, sporting events and concerts, alongside a hotel, cinema, ten-pin bowling alley and a casino.

Both Mr Parker and Chief Minister John Le Fondré received heavy criticism in November when it emerged that the government chief executive had joined New River. It subsequently emerged that he had not received the appropriate written permissions to accept the role – instead receiving only a verbal agreement from Senator Le Fondré.

A press release sent to the Island’s media stated that the appointment had been cleared with both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham but it transpired this had not been the case.

At the time, Senator Le Fondré said that Mr Parker agreed to take part in New River’s ‘salary sacrifice scheme’, with the non-executive’s annual fee due to go to a range of charities, including some in Jersey.

The New River report stated that Mr Parker did not receive a salary in 2020 for his NED role but was due to receive a base fee of £25,000 for 2021.

‘Charlie Parker was appointed on 10 September 2020 and waived his fee via salary sacrifice to charity from appointment date to 31 March 2021,’ the report added.