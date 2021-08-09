Weekender festival postponed until 2022

=(31448525)

The Weekender Festival – which included the likes of The Jacksons, John Newman and Ella Henderson on its line-up – had been due to be held at the Royal Jersey Showground on Trinity on the weekend of 4 and 5 September.

However, the cancellation, which was described as a 'catastrophic blow' and 'devastating', was confirmed on the festival's social media channels with the government accused of having 'little regard' for how the events industry operates.

The Island is scheduled to enter the final stage of its reconnection roadmap – which would allow large events – on 1 September. The final easing of Covid restrictions – which would also allow stand-up drinking and unlimited numbers of guests to be permitted in people's homes – has already been pushed back on several occasions and events and hospitality businesses have previously accused the government of a lack of communication and support for their industries.

The statement on Weekender's Facebook page read: 'Like most in our industry, we have been waiting for clarity and guidance from the Government of Jersey. In March 2021, the 'Roadmap to Recovery' was released, which we closely followed and began to plan robustly, which even despite its numerous delays - suggested that there was plenty of time for Weekender to take place safely, and we have worked towards that goal every day since with renewed confidence.

'Staging an event with a capacity of 10,000 people is a huge operation, and we have been working tirelessly behind the scenes. Now with only a little over a few weeks to go until our scheduled show date, it does not seem like the current Covid landscape in the Island will allow it to happen. Without the reassurances and certainty of knowing the event will be supported by the government, we feel that we have no other option but to postpone as the situation is completely beyond our control. Whatever happens between now and September, it is too little too late, as we have simply run out of time to allow us to operate safely.'

The festival is due to return in 2022 on the weekend of 3 and 4 September with some 'very exciting additions to the line-up'.

The statement from the festival also thanked Islanders who had bought tickets and support the event.

'For those of you who have stood by us, and who continue to stand by us. Thank you, the love we have for all of you gives us the strength to carry on.

'We remain determined to continue to bring you the music, the good times and the togetherness that we all need in our lives - and we wholeheartedly cannot wait to be reunited with all of you at the Showground once again. All of us on the Weekender team are absolutely dedicated to what we do, and this decision has been one of the hardest we have had to make, and has not been taken lightly.