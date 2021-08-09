Trust chief objects to metal pergola in National Park

National Trust for Jersey chief executive Charles Alluto in St Ouen’s Bay Picture: DAVID FERGUSON.

Charles Alluto added that the potential development of La Coupe House, which is above Le Saie in St Martin, would create an added negative visual impact on the surrounding coastline.

The plans for the structure have been submitted by Adam Mackie and, if approved, would see a lightweight enclosed steel structure with glass screens built on the centre of the property’s roof. The land at La Coupe comprises of agricultural fields and typical local coastal land populated with honeysuckle, bramble and blackthorn.

Mr Alluto said: ‘The trust is not critical of those who purchased the property, but is critical of the historical development of the site and we are keen to ensure that further development on that site is avoided.

‘It is fair to say that we will look at the application in line with Island Plan policy and will make a submission based on that. The structure would only increase the scale and negative visual impact on the surrounding coastline.’

He added: ‘La Coupe and our Island’s north and east coast is really important in terms of landscape value and our issue with that house is that it has gone from a modest dwelling to such a great big development, which will effectively gain another storey by adding the structure.

‘It is our duty to ensure that land is protected. It is a significant development on a sensitive site.

‘The proposed plans will have an adverse impact on the coastline in that location and could compromise an area of natural beauty.’

The house previously came under criticism from the National Trust for Jersey in 2015 when an application was submitted to build a guest wing on the property – which also sits within the green zone.