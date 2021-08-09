Minister calls for panel to rule on ‘significant’ planning applications

Deputy John Young Picture: ROB CURRIE.

As part of a string of changes to the Island’s planning laws, Environment Minister John Young has called for a ‘determining body’ to help with decision-making on major developments.

The body, if approved, would consist of the minister, any assistant minister with responsibility for the environment, and the chairperson of the Planning Committee.

In his proposition, Deputy Young said: ‘The changes to the determining body for public inquiries provide more robust decision-making by introducing a panel of Members to determine the most significant applications, rather than the minister alone.

‘This provides better governance with limited impact on individuals.’

He added that the panel could decide on matters where ‘the minister considers that the nature of the application, or the decision, is of such significance for the public of Jersey that it is expedient to do so’.

In 2019, Deputy Young refused a planning application to build the new hospital on the existing Gloucester Street site.

The decision, while made following recommendations from an independent planning inspector, rested solely with him.