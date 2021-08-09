Hospital is ‘top heavy’ with administrators

Martin O'Neill recently had a plastic mesh removed from his groin. Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31416692)

Islander Martin O’Neill suffered chronic pain, spasms and movement restriction in his pelvic area after receiving a mesh implant in 2014 to treat a hernia, which he recently had removed by a specialist surgeon in Germany.

Since the operation he said many of his symptoms have been eased but he still suffers ongoing pain. Islanders donated almost £6,000 via a Gofundme campaign to help Mr O’Neill pay the treatment costs.

Mr O’Neill, who is 40 years old and the former lead singer of local band Joe Young and the Bandits, is now campaigning to raise awareness of potential complications caused by mesh implants.

And he said there were major issues with the Hospital, where he feels there are not enough medical staff to properly treat patients and too much money is spent on managers.

He said: ‘It’s too top heavy. The people who run the hospital are the nurses and the doctors who are there every day. The administration should only be there to answer what needs to be answered.

‘I’ve been into hospital screaming in pain and begging to be paralysed at times and the nurses have had me waiting there for a couple of hours because there’s no nursing staff.

‘The top-heavy administration is taking hundreds of thousands of pounds per year and that money should be going towards nurses.’

His comments follow recent reports from senior clinicians that have emerged of operations being cancelled in the Hospital due to a lack of qualified nurses.

Doctors have also described a ‘toxic relationship’ between medical staff and senior managers at the Hospital, alleging that senior managers were not listening and that they had repeatedly failed to act on concerns.

A government spokesman said a recent recruitment drive would allow the Hospital’s operating theatre to work at ‘full capacity’ from next month.

‘Prior to August, the operating theatre department was experiencing a high level of sickness and staff vacancies, which resulted in a reduction of planned routine surgery,’ the spokesperson said.

‘An extensive and bespoke staff recruitment campaign has begun to allow us to continue to recruit the highly experienced and skilled theatre staff that we need in Jersey. A number of staff have now returned to work after sickness and, with the assistance of locum staff, the position continues to improve. Therefore the department will be returning to full capacity on 1 September.