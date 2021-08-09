Deputy: Lift ban to allow lucrative tuna sport-fishing

Deputy Steve Luce Picture: ROB CURRIE.

Charter firms in the south-west of England have already capitalised on the recent arrival of large numbers of the prized fish, charging as much as £600 for an eight-hour trip. The companies are allowed to target the fish as part of a UK government- approved research project.

Deputy Steve Luce said that Jersey should consider lifting a ban on targeting the species to allow local charter firms to run their own potentially lucrative sport-fishing excursions.

He added that he thought people might travel to the Island specifically to fish for bluefin tuna, which can reach up to 250kg in weight, swim at up to 43mph and grow up to four metres long.

The fish have been spotted in Jersey’s waters in increasing numbers over recent years with one Islander landing a 102kg specimen in 2019. A ban on landing bluefin tuna – which are classed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature – was put in place soon after.

Deputy Luce’s comments follow the launch of a catch, tag and release programme aimed at gathering data on the numbers of bluefin tuna in Jersey waters and developing a sustainable fishery for the species. The project began last week and is part of wider efforts taking place with 15 skippers in southern England.

An expert angler recently travelled to Jersey as part of the programme to ensure the fish were being caught in the correct way. No tuna were seen during the visit but the fisherman is due to return in the autumn to try again.

Deputy Luce said he thought the idea of having a tuna-sport-fishing industry should not be dismissed.

‘I am aware that depending on what dataset you look at for bluefin tuna, their population could be considerably larger than we are led to believe. Climate change is bringing species into our waters that we have not seen before,’ he said. ‘If it is possible to have a catch-and-release fishery, which does not harm their population, then there could be an opportunity there for local fishermen and for local charter companies. People might well visit the Island to catch and release tuna. They already do it for other species, such as bass.

‘In some parts of the world there is a big sport-fishing industry and, where it is big, you find that it is exclusively catch and release and tightly controlled.’

One fishing charter company licensed to catch tuna in Cornwall as part of the study charges £600 for an eight-hour tuna fishing excursion. Deputy Luce added that he thought any potential industry could be lucrative for local charter boats.

‘I suspect it would probably be more marketable off-Island than on-Island and it could be a good additional arm to the industry. I know people here who go to the Caribbean specifically to do that but they do have much bigger fish than you can catch locally,’ he said.

‘I am not an expert on the fishing-charter industry but it would seem that people would pay good money to do this type of fishing and that charter boats could make a living off that.

‘I do not know what prices they would charge but I do not think they would do it for nothing. The tricky bit would be for those in charge to decide which dataset to use to make a judgment on the size of the bluefin tuna population.’

In a statement, a spokesperson for Marine and Fisheries Resources, which is co-ordinating the tagging project locally, said: ‘The research requires attaching electronic data tags to the tuna.

‘These gather data which includes the animal’s position and associated environmental parameters. After a year the tag drops off and transmits its data via a satellite.’