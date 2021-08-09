Assessing pandemic’s impact on mental health ‘will take years’

Andy Le Seelleur. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31446872)

Andy Le Seelleur said that while suicide rates in the Island were ‘quite low’ throughout the pandemic, there was an increased risk in numbers rising during the ‘transition back to normality’.

A recent Freedom of Information request revealed that there had been 41 cases of ‘attempted suicide’ registered by the Emergency Department in 2020. This compared to 35 in 2019 and 39 in 2018.

There have also been seven cases recorded in the first quarter of this year.

However, the confirmed number of suicides for the past two years is not yet known, as all suicides are certified by a coroner following an inquest and cannot be formally registered until the inquest is completed. The inquest process can take a considerable period of time, so analysis of deaths by suicide conducted by Public Health is deferred for around 18 months to two years to allow for all suicides in a period to be registered and statistically coded by the Office of National Statistics.

Mr Le Seelleur said: ‘The next couple of years are essential to understanding the long-term impacts of the pandemic on Islanders’ mental health and how we support people and raise awareness in order to prevent an increase in suicide rates.

‘We all came together last year and we had the novelty factor of change, and it caused everyone to pull together and bring a sense of community, which I think is a reason why suicide numbers have been quite low throughout the pandemic.

‘Although this is encouraging it does not mean that it will remain the same.’

He added: ‘As the dust settles, many people will struggle more when we transition back to normality. It will be a difficult normality for some, especially for those who have lost their jobs or have suffered throughout the pandemic and their new normality is very different to their lives pre-pandemic.

‘One example would be the global recession in 2007 and 2008. It wasn’t until a year after the incident in 2009 that we saw an up-tick in suicide rates, and that can be put down to the fallout two to three years after a major incident.’

Mr Le Seelleur said that three times as many women attempted suicide compared to men globally.